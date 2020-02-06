Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will make it's retail debut later this week in the always popular "Triple Black" colorway. New on-foot photos have surfaced ahead of the much-anticipated drop, giving us a good idea of what that reflective "700" detailing looks like atop the murdered out silhouette.

Each of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVNs will come equipped with a predominately nylon construction highlighted by bold, reflective "700" detailing on both sides of the shoe. The familiar midsole detailing that has been utilized on the Yeezy Boost 700 and 700 V2, as well as the beloved Boost cushioning, remains the same. The kicks will also be releasing in a cream-colored "Bone" iteration, as well as an electric green "Phosphor" joint and a bright orange colorway.

According to Adidas Originals, the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Black will be available this Saturday, February 8th exclusively via retailers in New York City, London and Tokyo. Continue scrolling for official images and stay tuned for release details for the other styles.

