Kanye West's ever-growing Yeezy sneaker line is expected to make a major leap in 2020, as there are a plethora of all-new styles that will join popular classics like the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy 700. Among the new silhouettes on tap for this year is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, a sneaker that is highlighted by bold, reflective "700" detailing on both sides.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, Kanye and Adidas already have a handful of colorways in the stash, including a cream-colored "Bone" iteration.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will also be releasing in a neon green/yellow "Phosphor" colorway, as well as an orange iteration and an all-black joint. Each of the kicks are expected to feature a predominately nylon construction along with the the same midsole style that has been used on all of the previous Yeezy 700s.

Adidas has not yet confirmed the release details but rumors suggest the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be launching this Spring for the retail price of $220. Check out some of the upcoming colorways below and stay tuned for the official announcement.