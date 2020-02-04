One of Kanye West's newest Adidas sneakers, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, is reportedly on track to make its retail debut on February 28th.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will launch in a bright orange colorway priced at $220. Sneaker source @YankeeKicks recently shared some on-foot looks, giving us a good idea of what's on the horizon.

The orange Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, as well as all of the other upcoming colorways, come equipped with a predominately nylon construction highlighted by bold, reflective "700" detailing on both sides of the shoe. The familiar midsole detailing that has been utilized on the Yeezy Boost 700 and 700 V2, as well as the beloved Boost cushioning, remains the same. The kicks will also be releasing in a "Triple Black" colorway, and a cream-colored "Bone" iteration, as well as an electric green "Phosphor" joint.

Take a closer look at the orange colorway in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement from Adidas.