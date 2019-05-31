Over the last few weeks, Netflix has been dropping quite a few teasers from Kanye West's recent interview with David Letterman on his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Some of the topics that have been discussed throughout the trailers have been Kanye's beef with Drake, as well as the state of his mental health. Whenever Kanye speaks, people are interested in what he has to say so it's absolutely no surprise that people have been anticipating the release of the entire interview.

Luckily for all of the viewers out there, the episode dropped in its entirety today and if you've been waiting for it, you can catch it right here. In one of the teasers, Kanye spoke about what a Bipolar episode tends to entail and he had some interesting thoughts about it all.

"If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital," Kanye explained, according to Entertainment Tonight. "And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it."

Now that the episode is finally out, it will be interesting to see what Kanye has to say on topics such as his support for Donald Trump. After his stint with the MAGA hat, West fell out of favor with numerous hip-hop fans.

