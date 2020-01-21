One of Kanye West's newest Adidas sneakers, the 700 MNVN, is reportedly on track to make its retail debut on February 28th.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas 700 MNVN (notice the lack of 'Yeezy' in the name) will launch in a bright orange colorway, followed by a "Triple Black" iteration shortly thereafter. The sneakers are expected to retail for $220.

Each of the Adidas 700 MNVNs will come equipped with a predominately nylon construction highlighted by bold, reflective "700" detailing on both sides of the shoe. The familiar midsole detailing that has been utilized on the Yeezy Boost 700 and 700 V2, as well as the beloved Boost cushioning, remains the same. The kicks will also be releasing in a cream-colored "Bone" iteration as well as an electric green "Phosphor" joint.

Check out some of the upcoming colorways below and stay tuned for the official announcement from Adidas.

