Kanye West had sneakerheads baffled a couple of months ago when he debuted the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. For those who don't know, the shoe looks like a pair of crocs but with a Yeezy twist. The shoes are actually made out of algae which makes them good for the environment. Public opinion on these is fairly polarizing but that's to be expected with a brand new Yeezy model. Despite all the kickback and negative publicity, Kanye has been showing off these kicks at every opportunity and recently, he came through with an all-new colorway.

As you can see from the Instagram post below, Kanye is wearing an all-red version of the Yeezy Foam Runner which takes us back to his Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October" days. It's certainly a weird colorway for this model but if you're a fan of Ye's aesthetics, you have to be excited for this one to become a reality.

So far, there is no release date for the OG Foam Runner and there is no word yet on whether or not this red colorway is meant for retail or is simply a prototype. If these do come out, it's safe to assume they will be highly sought after, regardless of the shoe's dubious aesthetics.

What do you think of this colorway? Would you cop all-red Yeezy crocs?