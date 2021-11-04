Kanye West's recent streak of Yeezy sneakers has been his most bizarre yet. It all started with the AdidasYeezy Knit RNR which was lauded for being some Mickey Mouse shoes. From there, Kanye was made fun of for his brand new Adidas Yeezy Boot which looks like they were made for the Stay Puff Marshmallow. Needless to say, Ye is always looking to push the envelope and catapult his brand to new heights.

As the year continues, Kanye is hoping to bring even more shoes to the masses, and with the snow on the horizon, he is making sure that plenty of boots end up hitting the market. In fact, one of his latest creations will now get a massive reinforced high top in order to give sneakerheads something to battle the elements with.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

The boot in question is the AdidasYeezy Knit RNR BT which is exactly what you think it is. In the post below via Yeezy Mafia, you can see that the sneaker has a yellow bottom to it, while the upper part has a reinforced construction that is meant to be waterproof. Overall, the shoe is a bit hard to digest but considering it's Kanye, you can expect everyone to hop on the bandwagon sooner rather than later.

This shoe is set to come out on Saturday, November 13th for a price of $250 USD. Let us know your thoughts on them, in the comments below.