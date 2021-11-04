Kanye West's sneaker designs have always been extremely wild and he doesn't seem to care if fans have any adverse reactions to the initial photos of any given silhouette. In the end, sneakerheads end up coming around and giving the shoe all of their attention, even if they ended up hating on it at first. That is exactly what happened last week with the Adidas Yeezy NSLTD Boot which was first previewed by Yeezy Mafia. The shoe was laughed at for its outrageous design, but now, some are deeming them as "fire."

In the official images below, you can see how this boot is quite literally made of the Michelin Man. With its padded layers and folded upper, there is a lot of material here that will keep you warm throughout both the Fall and Winter. The shoe even has a chunky midsole to it, which completes the trifecta for any sort of oversized and bizarre Yeezy boot.

For those who have been interested in copping these, you will actually be able to do so as of Friday, November 5th which is tomorrow. The shoes cost a whopping $340 USD and will be available over at Adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know what you think of this new Yeezy, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

