Kanye West might have just released his best album of the last half-decade -- his tenth studio album DONDA -- but he appears to already be looking toward his next chapter in music. The billionaire recording artist is presently touring art galleries in Berlin, Germany, searching for inspiration as he seeks to build a new school in his native Chicago, and during his stay, he previewed some new music with André 3000 on the street.

Masked up and outfitted in all-black, Ye (formerly known as Kanye) gave reporters the latest listen to his highly-anticipated song "Life Of The Party" with André 3000, which was originally expected to make the cut for DONDA. "Life Of The Party" is one of a few tracks that was left off the tracklist, which was loaded with twenty-seven offerings. As fans listen to the latest preview of the song, many are wondering why the decision was made to cut this from DONDA, and whether it will be released as part of the deluxe edition, or a subsequent studio album.

In addition to teasing "Life Of The Party," Ye also spoke with a local reporter about his trip to Berlin, explaining that he traveled to speak with his favorite architects about rebuilding schools in Chicago. He also said that he's already working on new music and that God sent him to this planet to produce music.

Check out some clips from Ye's trip to Berlin below. What do you think about "Life Of The Party?"