It's been an all-around busy year for Kanye West. The rap icon returned with his 10th studio album, DONDA, which was accompanied by a spectacle of a roll-out including three different listening sessions. Meanwhile, he also changed his name to Ye and finally made amends with Drake, in an effort to spread awareness on Larry Hoover's incarceration.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

No matter what's been going on, Kanye has still hosted his Sunday Service events. Most recently, they've been live streaming on YouTube, offering fans and supporters an opportunity to experience the musical event from the comfort of their home. Last month, the rapper held a special edition of the service in honor of Virgil Abloh who passed away after quietly battling cancer. Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir returned this week for another event in L.A. that is currently streaming on YouTube. You could check that out below.

While Kanye West continues to host Sunday Service on a semi-regular basis, he recently revealed his plans to be homeless for a year in order to transform all of his homes into churches. Additionally, he said that he would be building an orphanage that would welcome anyone. The announcement arrived after Ye met with the Los Angeles Mission around Thanksgiving to discuss plans to help end homelessness.