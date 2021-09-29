Months after the huge, chart-topping release of his tenth studio album Donda and days after the ridiculed, yet sold-out release of his yellow Yeezy Knit Runners, Kanye West's commercial dominance continues. Today, the musician-turned-fashion icon has unleashed the latest round of merchandise from his hyped Yeezy Gap collection, a six-piece collection of plain hoodies.

According to Complex, the black, brown, red, blue, purple, and light brown hoodies now available on the official Yeezy Gap website are in the long-anticipated design that Kanye West reportedly referred to as the perfect hoodie. Ye's perfect hoodie was previously described as being "lightly cropped at the waist" and "heavy as a winter coat," and these new Yeezy Gap releases definitely match that description.



Sam Morris/Getty Images

At the time of publishing, Kanye's new Yeezy Gap hoodie collection is still available for United States customers in several sizes, and they will set you back $90 before tax. Most of the hoodies will take two to three weeks to ship, but the black colorway, specifically, will take a bit long and ship in six-eight weeks.

See all six colors of the perfect hoodie below.

Stay up to date with all things Yeezy Gap here.

