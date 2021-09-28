As expected, Kanye West's latest creation, the Yeezy Knit RNR "Sulfur," has sold out immediately after being sold exclusively by Yeezy Supply. Despite the initial reaction to the sneakers, which wasn't anywhere near positive with sneakerheads comparing the design to banana peels or empanadas, we all knew that the shoes would sell out, but now staggering numbers are coming out showing just how many people were actually laughing at them, and it's an eye-opener.

According to a study conducted by The Sole Supplier, which used a social listening and sentiment tool to compile data, a whopping 83% of Yeezy fans were laughing at the Yeezy Knit RNR "Sulfur" after it was unveiled. An additional 2% of folks were angry about the design. Finally, 6% of social media reactions were positive for these kicks, meaning that there is some light for Ye.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The study adds that this could arguably be Kanye's "most laughed at creation yet" and that the autumn-ready sneakers could continue to fetch high resale prices on StockX, eBay, and elsewhere. Though they were sold for $200 on Kanye's website, current prices are reaching almost $1,000 in most resale markets. So, perhaps, this is the reaction that Ye wanted all along?

Did you manage to get your hands on a pair of these? Let us know what you think of the Yeezy Knit RNR "Sulfur."

