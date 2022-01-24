Kanye West has been making some big moves over the last year, especially when it comes to the entire Donda brand. Named after his beloved mother, the Donda brand goes beyond just an album of the same name. Ye is looking to launch various products under the Donda umbrella, and he even has a sports brand on the way, with the likes of Antonio Brown hopping on board.

One of Ye's most interesting projects has been the Donda Academy high school, which features some top-tier basketball talent from around the country. Some of the recruits on the team include Zion Cruz, Jahki Howard, Robert Dillingham, and Jalen Hooks, who are all destined to be big names in the college game.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Donda Academy is making such big waves, that the school, as well Ye himself, are now being featured on the February/March issue of SLAM Magazine. SLAM is one of the biggest basketball magazines out there, and being featured on the cover is a huge deal, especially if you are a young basketball player looking to make it big in the world.

As you can see below, Kanye is in the middle of the photo, all while his players are standing around him. It is certainly a well-shot group photo that these players are going to remember for the rest of their lives.





