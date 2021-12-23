Kanye West is one of the biggest entrepreneur's in the rap game, and he has brought his vision to various different enterprises. One such enterprise is his brand new Donda Academy, which is a basketball prep school that helps guide players towards college. There are some incredible prospects on the Donda Doves, including Rob Dillingham, JJ Taylor, and many others.

Last night, the team was playing its homecoming game in Whittier, California, and Kanye showed up to provide his support. Prior to the match, Kanye advertised some tickets, and according to TMZ, scalpers were trying to sell them for a whopping $500 USD. Regardless, Ye seemed to have a good time courtside, and he was even sitting next to fellow artist French Montana.

Unfortunately, his presence wasn't enough to lift the team to a victory. Despite a last second bucket to send the match to overtime, Veritas ended up knocking off the Doves by the slimmest of margins. Either way, it was yet another impressive showing by Donda Academy, who have played quite well despite only being together as a team for about two months.

As Kanye continues to build this program, there is no doubt that they will continue to attract big-name recruits. In fact, it won't be long before Donda Academy is the biggest prep school draw in the entire United States.

[Via]