The WWE invaded Tennessee this week for Monday Night Raw, so it was only right that the Mayor of Knox County, Glenn Jacobs, reprised his role as Kane for a few highlights.

In one of the pre-taped segments, Jacobs was giving WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella a tour of the city, which included a stop inside Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus. That's when Jacobs revealed that the police escort they were travelling with was actually a WWE referee.

As seen in the footage embedded below, R-Truth's escape attempt failed when he ran into the goal post, allowing Kane to cover him for the three-count and become the new 24/7 champion.

Kane's reign as the 24/7 champ was short lived however, as R-Truth rolled him up later in the night when he arrived at the arena. And although The Big Red Machine was on the verge of choke slamming Truth right there in the parking lot, the latter escaped unscathed after he reminded Kane of his mayoral duties.

And still, Kane's night was not finished.

At the conclusion of Monday Night Raw, the former WWE champ made the save as AJ Styles and The O.C. were pummelling WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Kane, in his full in-ring gear, delivered a couple of choke slams but before he could relish in his destruction he was attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who applied the mandible claw while haunting Rollins to close out the show.

Check out the clips from Kane's eventful return to Monday Night Raw in the tweets embedded below.