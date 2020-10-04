A 33 year old Houston woman named Cynthia Anne will be undergoing a series of procedures in order to make herself look more like Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Anne said she felt a connection to Harris because they both share Black and South Asian ancestry.

The procedures are set to be carried out by Dr. Franklin Rose, who appeared on MTV's I Want a Famous Face.

Ironically, the good doctor reports that he has had similar requests from women to make them look like the Trump family women. One woman reportedly shelled out $25,000 to look like Ivanka Trump while another dropped double that amount to resemble Melania Trump.

In case you didn't clue in from his tenure on the MTV show, Dr. Rose's specialty is making patients look like celebrities. A strange request, sure, but Anne certainly linked up with the best guy for the job.

"Kamala is an inspiration and an excellent role model for women of color, as well as for all women and all people everywhere," Anne explained in a statement circulated to Houston area news outlets.

She's definitely committed to the makeover, too. She has eight procedures ahead of her in her quest to look like Kamala Harris.

