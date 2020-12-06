mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kamaiyah Connects With Jackboy On "Still I Rise"

Aron A.
December 06, 2020 12:13
100 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Still I Rise
Kamaiyah Feat. JackBoy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Bay Area rapper and the Sniper Gang member team up for a banger.


It's been an interesting year for Kamaiyah filled with highs and lows. While she's made headlines for issues relating to her relationships with YG and Kehlani, she's been in her bag with her latest releases. She dropped off her project, Got It Made earlier this year then followed it up with her collaborative effort with Capolow, Oakland Nights.

This week, she returned with a smooth new banger featuring Florida's Jackboy. With production handled by CT Beats and Clayton William, there's an evident West Coast bounce to the record, though there's also an eerie vibe that lingers throughout as Jackboy and Kamaiyah swap bars with major flexes.

Check out Kamaiyah's latest offering below and read, "Kamaiyah Demands That You Respect Her Hustle As She Holds It Down For The West Coast."

Quotable Lyrics
I'm movin' militant, I'm a mobster
I sent my ex to catch a body but he locked up
All that shit that's going down, I stay on top of
I specialize in solid rides and pops ups

Kamaiyah
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  100
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kamaiyah JackBoy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kamaiyah Connects With Jackboy On "Still I Rise"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject