Kamaiyah Connects With Jackboy On "Still I Rise"

It's been an interesting year for Kamaiyah filled with highs and lows. While she's made headlines for issues relating to her relationships with YG and Kehlani, she's been in her bag with her latest releases. She dropped off her project, Got It Made earlier this year then followed it up with her collaborative effort with Capolow, Oakland Nights.

This week, she returned with a smooth new banger featuring Florida's Jackboy. With production handled by CT Beats and Clayton William, there's an evident West Coast bounce to the record, though there's also an eerie vibe that lingers throughout as Jackboy and Kamaiyah swap bars with major flexes.

Check out Kamaiyah's latest offering below and read, "Kamaiyah Demands That You Respect Her Hustle As She Holds It Down For The West Coast."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm movin' militant, I'm a mobster

I sent my ex to catch a body but he locked up

All that shit that's going down, I stay on top of

I specialize in solid rides and pops ups



