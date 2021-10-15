Kacy Hill Releases Featureless Album, “Simple, Sweet, and Smiling”

Many people know Kacy Hill as the co-collaborator on Travis Scott’s “90210” back in 2015, but in the years since, the 27-year-old has been hard at work making a name for herself in the music industry.

The Phoenix, Arizona native has released several projects since 2017, titled Like A Woman, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again, and most recently, Simple, Sweet, and Smiling.

On her last album, Hill teamed up with Francis and the Lights for the song “I Believe In You,” but her latest release is a solo venture, including tracks like “Seasons Bloom,” “Walking at Midnight,” “Caterpillars,” and “Another You.”

Prior to Simple, Sweet, and Smiling’s release, the singer revealed via Instagram that she was feeling “overwhelmed and excited” for fans to listen to her new project.

On release day, she used a little bit of booze to help calm her nerves. “I am so endlessly thankful to be making music every day. I am already drunk off a single margarita. Love you all,” the “So Loud” artist captioned a post from early Friday morning.

Stream Kacy Hill’s new album below, and let us know what song you have on repeat in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. I Couldn’t Wait

2. Seasons Bloom

3. The Right Time

4. Simple, Sweet, and Smiling

5. Walking at Midnight

6. So Loud

7. Caterpillars

8. Mochi’s Interlude

9. Easy Going

10. The Stars

11. Another You