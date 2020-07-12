Kacy Hill Asks "Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again"

Kacy Hill is back with her sophomore studio album. Hill infamously left Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music last year after releasing two projects on the label. First, she dropped the Bloo EP in 2015, and then Hill released her debut album Like a Woman in 2017. “I left GOOD btw,” the singer said in a since-deleted tweet. “No bad feelings + I’m thankful for everything but it’s what I needed to do for this new music.”

Is it Selfish If We Talk About Me Again was released independently, and is a gorgeous piece of work. Hill sounds immaculate in those airy, space vibes that permeate the album. This project sounds like a subtle mix between Maxwell's earlier work and Lilly Allen with a bit of Kanye influence sprinkled on top. Hill's growth emotionally and musically is palpable. Running for 11 songs, this project shifts between emotions smoothly like a river flows. Is it Selfish If We Talk About Me Again is available for stream everywhere now.