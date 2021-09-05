K.A.A.N. Gets Real On "Gone"

K.A.A.N. pieced together an amazing project, entitled Sunset Crest Dr. The album is going under the radar right now, due to the hype surrounding both Kanye and Drake's projects. However, K.A.A.N. shines bright on his album and it should not be slept on.

While listening to Sunset Crest Dr., it's hard to pick just one song that stands out amongst the rest. So many tracks resonate, such as "Gone."K.A.A.N. vents on his smooth single. The instrumental is comprised of what sounds like a pitched-up barbershop quartet harmonizing together while vigorous percussions give the track a live feel. K.A.A.N. also offers words of advice for listeners without sounding preachy or trite. Check out "Gone" and let us know what you think below.



Quotable Lyrics

I compartmentalize the pain

But I can't seem to find my way

I just been going through the motions every motherfucking day

Nigga when that pressure start to build, Lord knows I know the way that feel

Shit’ll get real

Making irrational decisions

I hope your wound’ll heal, yeah



