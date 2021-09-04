K.A.A.N. Takes A Trip Down "Sunset Crest. Dr."

Knowledge Above All Nonsense, or K.A.A.N., has stepped back onto the scene. His presence is much needed right now, as hip-hop is yearing for more lyrically potent tunes. K.A.A.N.'s latest project Sunset Crest Dr. dropped this week. As you are well aware, it's been a busy few weeks for music with both Drake and Kanye dropping projects. However, K.A.A.N. shouldn't go under your radar. Sunset Crest Dr. is packed with dope music.

Tracks like "Correa" and "Take Me Back" will have you nodding your head ferociously along with the beat. While "With Care" and "Gone" offer more chill vibes. Coming in at 10 tracks, Sunset Crest Dr. features an appearance from Jaguilera. Stream K.A.A.N.'s latest project and let us know what you think about it below.