mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Hus Returns With Some Dope Vibes On Lil Duke-Assisted "The Blame"

Alexander Cole
April 11, 2021 09:06
190 Views
00
0
Image via K HusImage via K Hus
Image via K Hus

The Blame (I Can Do Better)
K Hus Feat. Lil Duke

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

K Hus and Lil Duke share some great chemistry on their new song "The Blame."


Long Island artist K Hus has been making a splash as of late thanks to his sticky melodies and strong songwriting ability. In 2021, melodies are more important than they've ever been which makes K Hus a hot commodity in the music world. He continues to attract big names to his music and over the weekend, he came through and dropped a brand new song called "The Blame (I Can Do Better)" which features the likes of YSL artist Lil Duke.

With this track, K Hus can be found singing over some nice guitar loops that really complement his autotuned voice. From there, the lyrics are about a woman he is trying to court, as he claims that he can do everything better than whatever she has experienced as of late. Duke comes through with a solid verse as well, making this a laid-back song that is perfect for any warm-weather playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl tell me what you into
I'll tell you what I been through
What's on your mental
Cuz the love ain't the same

K Hus Lil Duke K Hus The Blame (I Can Do Better) new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS K Hus Returns With Some Dope Vibes On Lil Duke-Assisted "The Blame"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject