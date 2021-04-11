K Hus Returns With Some Dope Vibes On Lil Duke-Assisted "The Blame"

Long Island artist K Hus has been making a splash as of late thanks to his sticky melodies and strong songwriting ability. In 2021, melodies are more important than they've ever been which makes K Hus a hot commodity in the music world. He continues to attract big names to his music and over the weekend, he came through and dropped a brand new song called "The Blame (I Can Do Better)" which features the likes of YSL artist Lil Duke.

With this track, K Hus can be found singing over some nice guitar loops that really complement his autotuned voice. From there, the lyrics are about a woman he is trying to court, as he claims that he can do everything better than whatever she has experienced as of late. Duke comes through with a solid verse as well, making this a laid-back song that is perfect for any warm-weather playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl tell me what you into

I'll tell you what I been through

What's on your mental

Cuz the love ain't the same