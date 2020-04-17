K Camp Taps Quavo For The Remix Of "Lottery (Renegade)"

K Camp is going to ride the Renegade wave for as long as possible, and who can really blame him. The rapper saw his track, "Lottery," produced by Reazy Renegade, blow up last year after a young TikTok user developed a dance routine to the song that went on to go viral on the app. The dance challenge became known as the "Renegade" named after the talented producer's signature adlib, and the fame to follow put both Reazy and K Camp on the map for the younger generation as well as the larger, general public. Now, more than a year after dropping the original, Camp is still milking the unexpected level of success that "Lottery" brought him by linking up with a past collaborator, Quavo, for the remix.

Quavo jumps in around halfway through the remix, mimicking the opening of the chorus by beginning his verse with "Cash on me." As a Migo, Quavo is obligated to slip in the signature adlibs, of which there is no shortage on this remix. While a contribution from Quavo is always welcome, his verse does little to enhance the original track, and although the remix only sits at 3:42, it feels as though it drags on for too long. See for yourself and let us know what you think about this spin on "Lottery (Renegade)."

Quotable Lyrics

Got two choices: hit the lotto or go broke (Don't go broke)

You got two choices: you can fly private or go coach (Fly)

Only Chanel bags or Birkin, she gon' tote

Out the store, let her go