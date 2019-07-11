Justin Bieber Hops Aboard "Bad Guy" Remix With Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has been very expressive about her complete admiration for Justin Bieber, explaining that she used to be a superfan of his when she was younger. “When I was, like 12, I was not a fan of him….That was, like, my first love,” the 17 year-old said. “That was the person I was in love with. In my head, he was in love with me. It was, like, a relationship with a person.” She was absolutely ecstatic at the opportunity to meet him at this year's Coachella, saying she felt "moved" and "full" by the experience. And now, it seems a young Eilish would be absolutely ecstatic to hear that older Billie has managed to feature Biebs himself for a remixed version of her viral hit "Bad Guy," which peaked at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100, and has garnered over 22 million listens on YouTube. Billie took to her Instagram to share a hilarious picture of 12 year-old her, surrounded by JB posters, with an elated caption, "OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN."

The updated track doesn't bare too many differences to the original, with the same epic backing beat and dark-synth elements still intact. Billie's verses, also, remain virtually untouched, but Bieber adds a subtle element of swag to the song we didn't particularly know we needed until it was there. A few of his runs are added to the intro, as well as his contribution on the second verse, whereby he flaunts his icy wealth and tattooed sleeves.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gold teeth, my neck, my wrist is froze (So icy)

I got more ice than, than the snow

That guy, don't act like you don't know

That guy, so critical (Skrrt)

Tattoos on both my sleeves

Yeah, I don't sleep, please don't wake me

Loosen my tie up so I can breathe

It ain't political, oh no (Uh-uh)