New York Knicks forward Julius Randle recorded a triple-double, Tuesday, during the team's 95-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, resulting in a stark 180° from Knicks fans who have been trashing the 26-year-old.

Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The former 7th overall pick recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Randle spoke about using the offseason to work on his game after the win:

They challenged me going into the offseason to come back a better player. I’m going to put that pressure on myself as well to challenge myself and get better every year. Last year was a great learning experience for me. But this year I’m coming back a better player and came back in great shape. And that’s just part of the culture we’re building. We’re competing and not backing down from anybody.

Randle joined the Knicks in 2019. He averaged 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists during his first year with the organization. The Knicks signed him to a three-year $62.1 million contract.

The Knicks are now 2-2.

Knicks fans celebrated the massive performance proudly on social media.

"Knicks fans last week: 'Release Julius Randle!' Knicks fans this week: 'Build a statue of Julius Randle!'" one fan wrote on Twitter.

Check out more of the reactions below.

