Kevin Durant ruffled some feathers earlier this week during his appearance on Hot97's Ebro in the Morning, as he shared an opinion about how the New York Knicks aren't a cool right now.

When asked about his free agency decision, Durant told the hosts that he didn't really consider signing with the Knicks.

“I thought about it yeah, but I didn’t do any deep analysis on the Knicks,” KD said (H/T The Source). "I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good… I saw the Knicks in the finals but the kids growing up after me didn’t see that so that whole brand of the Knicks isn’t cool to them as say a Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. The cool thing right now is not the Knicks.”

KD received plenty of messages from disgruntled Knicks fans following those comments, and he was more than happy to engage in the conversation. Of course, Knicks players were also asked to weigh in on Durant's remarks, including the team's new star power forward Julius Randle.

“Shit, I feel cool in blue and orange. I don’t know about everybody else, but I feel pretty cool wearing my Knicks gear every day,” Julius Randle said. “It’s a dream come true for me. Everybody has their own opinion. … I know KD, I don’t think he meant it as a slight, honestly. “I feel cool every day walking into this practice facility, and I know for sure I’m gonna feel cool walking into that Garden Friday night knowing that’s my home court.”

Head coach David Fizdale added, "All I know is every day somebody outside our organization is talking about us, and I’m flattered.”

The Knicks and Nets will square off in the second game of the season, as Brooklyn hosts Randle and co. at the Barclays Center on Friday, October 25.