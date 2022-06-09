Ever since Juice WRLD's passing, much has been said about the artist and the way his legacy has been handled. For instance, numerous posthumous albums have been released by the label and fans haven't been thrilled about the quality. Many just want Juice to rest peacefully, and for some, these continuous releases are staining his discography.

With that being said, Juice's girlfriend Ally Lotti had some very distressing comments on social media recently in which she said she couldn't fully disclose what happened to Juice WRLD prior to his passing. She also made it seem like someone wanted her dead, and heavily implied that it was Juice's label.

Now, producer-engineer Max Lord, who is part of 808 Mafia, is claiming that Juice's former team is trying to steal from him and that they are accusing him of some serious actions. He also states that he has received threats of violence that have him fearing for his life. Lord even made reference to a Twitter account called @Chasemasta who thinks is working with George “G Money” Dickinson of Grade A Productions, and Peter Jideonwo, who was Juice's manager.

“They called me in March 2020 threatening me to give them my recording equipment, demanding I come set it up at their house and leave it there, which wasn’t even very much gear at the time. I’m sure they can afford the 8k worth of equipment, much [of] which I built and modded myself because I actually know what it even is. It seems like they are trying to smear my name in relations to Juice to get me out of their way," Lord wrote. “These open threats of violence against me from Grade A, posted on Chase’s Twitter, this stuff is absurd. They’re openly threatening to kill me. They’ve stolen firearms from me. They’ve threatened me with them. We’ve gotten in physical altercations because Juice didn’t like beats G Money tried to have him record on the day before he passed away, that he would profit from. With Ally coming [out] about these sorts of things, I owe it to her and Jarad to back her up here and speak out on this.”

These are some very serious allegations, and for now, Juice's label has yet to comment on the situation. Stay tuned to HNHH for any updates.