Juice WRLD & Ellie Goulding Team Up For Anti-Love Song "Hate Me"

Following up last week’s BTS-collab “All Night,” Chicago artist Juice WRLD decides to come through today and assist Ellie Goulding on her new single “Hate Me.”

Produced by Jason Evigan & The Monsters and Strangerz, the anti-love song finds Ellie taking a darker approach addressing her past relationship. "Erase me, Erase me, wish you never date me," she sings on the chorus, while Juice WRLD brings his sad-boy persona to the forefront, accusing his ex-lover of "playing mind games" and "damaging his brain."

“I love how this song is a bit tongue in cheek, it’s definitely lyrically different to most of my other songs but it’s fun to play around a bit,” said Goulding.

Off Ellie's upcoming fourth studio album Flux, take a listen to the new record and let us know what you think! Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how I'm trash and you could easily replace me

Tell me that I'm strung out, wasted on the daily

Prolly 'cause there's no one around me numbin' all my pain

Prolly 'cause there's no umbrella to shield me from all the rain

Probably because you're the one playin' the mind games

You hate me because I don't let you play no mind games

They give me migraines and damage my brain

- Juice WRLD