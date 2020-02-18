Juelz Santana Releases "23 & 1" With A Special Message From Meek Mill

Juelz Santana might be locked up but he didn't prepare for his stretch in the feds without recording new music. The rapper dropped off his latest single, "23 & 1," his first single since beginning his stint. Juelz Santana details the bleak reality of being behind bars with an expansive scope. Juelz gets vulnerable in the first part of the song even detailing conversations with his son. "My oldest son hit me like 'Hold your head'/ Said I'm praying for you Dad, wish I could hold ya hand/ Brought tears to the eyes of a grown man/ Then he said, 'Don't cry, this is God's plan," Juelz raps.

This song clearly takes inspiration from Meek Mill in a few ways. Aside from the fact he declares "Meek will be home soon," an indication of when this song was recorded, the song's structure takes from the "Dreams & Nightmares Intro." Of course, to end it off, Meek chimes in with a message of his own on behalf of Juelz. "Free my n***a Juelz, real dripper. I was in a jail call. He was in jail. 23 & 1. I told him, 'hold ya head, n***a.' He be back soon."

Peep the song below and keep your eyes peeled for the #FreeSantana mixtape.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta be mindful of everyone in sight now

N***as ain't rats, they mice now

They snitchin', ain't even get a charge yet

You won't even know they had police contact

And I ain't need nothin' but what n***as owe me

But true colors, that's what you n***as show me