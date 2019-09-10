JPEGMAFIA Opens Fire On Keyboard Crusaders On "Beta Male Strategies"

Leading up to this Friday's release of his new record, All My Heroes Are Cornballs, JPEGMAFIA has been sharing videos of fellow producers' reactions to tracks he previewed for them. The most recent artist to be "disappointed" - as the series' title indicates - by JPEG's latest creations is James Blake. The English singer and producer was given a taste of "Beta Male Strategies", which was shared with the rest of the world today. Blake's head heavily sways as he listens to the song, whose instrumental manages to be choppy and fluid simultaneously. As Blake tries to put his finger on the ineffable quality of JPEG's music that allows it to achieve this dynamic, he says, "the compression or something brings the other elements in and whole thing just breathes in this really organic way."

Before pressing play, the Baltimore rapper explained that he was "trying to use the language of these internet dweller types and turning it on them" in an attempt to craft a "poetic threat". This intention comes through rather clearly when his voice fades back in through a staticky break in the beat and taunts, "Say what you said on Twitter right now / You're only brave with a board and a mouse." After the release of his last critically-acclaimed project, Veteran, which featured many obscure sound bites, Peggy became an online forum sensation. "Beta Male Strategies" seems to be his attempt to weed out from his fanbase those who adopt a toxic self-righteousness in these shadowy corner of the Internet.

Quotable Lyrics

Young Peggy, I'm a false prophet

Bringin' white folks this new religion

My fans need new addictions (Say it)

N****s be talking shit (Talkin' shit)

I tell 'em, "Pull up, bitch"