JPEGMAFIA Flexes His Production Skills On New Track "HAZARD DUTY PAY!"

Alexander Cole
October 02, 2021 11:41
212 Views
Image via JPEGMAFIA

HAZARD DUTY PAY!
JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA returns with some incredible sampling on "HAZARD DUTY PAY!"


JPEGMAFIA's ascent has been fun to watch over the past few years as he continues to innovate with his music. As both a rapper and producer, Peggy has figured out the perfect sound that suits his voice, and fans simply cannot get enough. On Friday, he came through with a brand new song called "HAZARD DUTY PAY!" which, unfortunately, has not been cleared for streaming services. Luckily, the song has made its way to YouTube, much to the delight of his supporters.

The sample that plays throughout the track is from a song called "Ain't No Need To Worry" by The Winans, featuring Anita Baker. The sample is lavish and it works perfectly when paired with JPEGMAFIA's signature flow. The artist has always had a knack for being versatile, and this track reinforces that trend.

You can check out the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Peggy the goat, more like the feds
As soon as you see me you know that it's finished
And, how can you tell that he's winnin (How?)
Floated right through the pandemic, no limits

JPEGMAFIA
