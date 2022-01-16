Joyce Wrice, the California singer best-known for her 2021 album, Overgrown, has announced that she will perform the theme song for the new reboot of The Proud Family, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder when it airs, next month. Solange and Destiny’s Child performed the theme song for the original show.

“I am so excited to share that I’ll be singing the reimagined theme song for #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder,” Wrice wrote in a post on social media. “I am a huge fan of the original series and am honored to be a part of the #DisneyPlus Revival. I can’t wait for you to hear it!!”



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2005, but has remained popular over the years. Wrice described the series as "iconic" in a recent promo featurette.

“It’s timeless. It is classic… I know it so well. So, for me to kinda like take the baton and do it, it’s amazing,” Wrice said while adding that she wants to pay all “dues and respect” to Solange and Destiny’s Child's original version, but also incorporating her own unique style.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is set to premiere on Disney+ on February 23.

[Via]