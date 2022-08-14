Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck shared his support for Jennette McCurdy following the release of her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she reflects on the abuse she was subjected to behind the scenes at the network. The book also sees McCurdy open up about the complicated relationship she had with her mother, who forced her into acting as a child. Her mother died of cancer in 2013 when McCurdy was just 21 years old.

“I think she is incredibly brave to tell her story and to be as honest as she is,” Peck told Page Six. “I think one of her great talents is her wit and how thoughtful she is and as soon as I was able to pick up the book I did because I really wanted to see the way she told her story.”



Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

Peck had a starring role in Drake & Josh around the same time that McCurdy began her work with Nickelodeon.

In an excerpt from McCurdy's book published by Vanity Fair, she reveals that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in "hush money" not to discuss her experience behind the scenes with a man she refers to as "The Creator."

McCurdy starred in iCarly as well as Sam and Cat, both of which were created by Dan Schneider. After parting ways with Nickelodeon, Schneider faced allegations of misconduct behind the scenes of his shows.

I'm Glad My Mom Died was released on August 9.

