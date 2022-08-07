Jennette McCurdy, who starred in the hit shows iCarly as well as Sam and Cat, says that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in "hush money" not to discuss her experience behind the scenes with a man she refers to as "The Creator." McCurdy makes the claims in her upcoming memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, an excerpt of which was published by Vanity Fair.

“Nickelodeon is offering me three hundred thousand dollars in hush money to not talk publicly about my experience on the show?" she writes. "My personal experience of The Creator’s abuse? This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn’t they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn’t they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?”



Mark Davis / Getty Images

Detailing her experience, McCurdy recalls The Creator providing her with alcohol when she was still 18 and “place[ing] a hand on my knee,” at an uncomfortable dinner. She also says that she was pictured in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting.

While McCurdy never states who The Creator is, both iCarly and Sam and Cat were created by Dan Schneider. Schneider and Nickelodeon parted ways in 2018, and allegations of misconduct were reported by Deadline Hollywood soon after.

I'm Glad My Mom Died is scheduled for release on August 9.

