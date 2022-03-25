The very mention of Baby Shark will send some parents in a tailspin as they recall when the catchy little tune took over the world, but expect to hear much more. There were even rappers giving their takes on Baby Shark remixes for kids and the song was beloved by Kulture Cephas. Daughter to hitmakers Offset and Cardi B, Kulture and her award-winning parents will be featured on an upcoming episode of Baby Shark's Big Show!

Cardi has plenty of accomplishments under her belt, but this will be the first time that the world will hear her as an animated character, "Sharki B."

Offset, or "Offshark," and little Kulture, or "Kulture Shark," will also star in "The Seaweed Sway" episode that is set to premiere on April 15.

A press release states:

"Cardi B guest stars as Sharki B, the biggest star in the seven seas--flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun--but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same. She is joined in the episode by: Offset as Offshark, a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan; and Kulture, as Kulture Shark, Offshark’s three-year-old daughter who is excited to attend Sharki’s big concert with her dad."

On Instagram, Cardi uploaded a video that showed her and Offset working with Kulture in the voiceover studio. "Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nicklelodeon !!!!" she wrote in the caption. Check it out below.