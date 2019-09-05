Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart recently took a shot at the organization during an episode of his "LightHarted" podcast, when he hinted that everyone there was gloomy and depressed.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Hart took a jab at the Lakers while his teammate, Lonzo Ball, was discussing what life was like in Lithuania.

Hart's comments gained traction on social media, prompting a follow-up statement on Thursday in which he described that he actually loved his time in L.A. However, Hart made it clear that he wishes he would've gotten a phone call from the Lakers when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, rather than finding out through twitter.

"Let’s make this clear. I loved my time in LA and loved my coaches, teammates and training staff. Got nothing but love and respect for the front office." "I played my ass off for the purple and gold. Played hurt and never had an excuse. I’m truly grateful to the Lakers organization and I do understand the NBA is a business. But as a player you just want the courtesy of a phone call saying I got traded and not finding out on Twitter."

The 24-year old guard averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in his second season with the Lakers. He'll get a chance to go up against his former team for the first time on November 27, as the Pelicans host LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co. at the Smooth King Center.