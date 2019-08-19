Josh Gordon is back in the NFL, but he isn't ready to get on the field just yet.

The NFL reinstated Gordon on Friday and he was officially eligible to rejoin his New England Patriots teammates on Sunday after the team released Dontrelle Inman. That said, the Patriots have placed the 28-year old receiver on the non-football injury list and he will not be able to practice or compete in any games until that designation is removed.

If New England doesn't take Gordon off the NFI list before the conclusion of the pre-season on August 31, then he'll be automatically ineligible for the first six weeks of the season.

Due to the Patriots' lack of depth at the wide receiver position, one would assume the team will activate the veteran receiver before the August 31 deadline.

Tom Brady's favorite target, Julian Edelman, has not played at all in training camp due to a thumb injury, but he's far from the only Patriots pass-catcher who has missed time this summer. According to ESPN, veterans Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris were hurt during practice last week and have not returned. Not to mention, rookie N'Keal Harry was injured during the pre-season opener and he hasn't practiced since.

New England will celebrate their 2019 Super Bowl championship, and kick off their pursuit of another ring, on September 8, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first Sunday night football game of the season.