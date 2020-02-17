Jordan Brand is always looking to reinvent itself and offer consumers some brand new models and silhouettes. While their numbered models are the ones people seem to gravitate to the most, there is no denying they have some pretty interesting deep cuts. Over the past year, they have been delivering some futuristic-looking sneakers and this past week, they did so, once again, with the Jordan Meta-Morph Utility.

As you can see from the official image of the white, black, and red colorway below, the shoe is shaped like the Air Jordan 1. Of course, there are some glaring differences here as the upper is made white leather overlays and textile materials. There is also some exposed stitching on the sides and a Nike swoosh that feels like it's suspended in the air. The midsole is revamped with some foam cushioning to take it to the next level.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this sneaker can be bought over at Nike.com for $110 USD. Let us know in the comments what you think of this new silhouette and whether or not you would be interested in copping.

Image via Nike

