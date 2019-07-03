Hybrid sneakers tend to be very polarizing within the sneakerhead community but there is no denying that Don C's Jordan Legacy 312 is a hit amongst both hardcore and casual fans of Jordan Brand. The shoe combines the silhouette of the Jordan 1 with the materials of the Jordan 3 and the strap found on a Nike Air Trainer. This sneaker started out as a high top but earlier this year, Nike decided to transform it into a low cut shoe just in time for the Spring and Summer months.

With the Los Angeles Lakers loading up on talent, it seems as though colorways that represent the team are becoming increasingly popular. Having said that, it's no surprise that the purple and gold is coming to this silhouette. The vast majority of the shoe is constructed with white leather while purple and elephant print find their way near the back heel. Finally, Nike is written in yellow on the toe strap which helps put the finishing touches on the Lakers aesthetic.

According to Sneaker News, this shoe will be hitting the market soon so be on the lookout if you're planning to cop.

Image via Nike

