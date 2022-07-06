One sneaker that has made a big comeback as of late is the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. This is a sneaker that did not get a whole lot of love when it first came out, however, it seems to have picked up some momentum as of late thanks to a plethora of new and unique colorways. We have been reporting on these new offerings and they seem to be getting quite a bit of love.

The latest of these offerings can be found down below, and there is no doubt that it is an interesting color scheme. The shoe has a white base, while tan and black overlays are placed over the top. From there, the shoe has some orange trim on the top. Perhaps the most unique part of the shoe is the back of the midsole where we have a green and blue gradient aesthetic. Overall, this shoe is very interesting and should prove to get fans excited.

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, although it should be dropping soon for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike