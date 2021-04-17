While many sneakerheads mostly pay attention to the flagship Air Jordan models, there is no denying that Jordan Brand has come through with some dope obscure models over the years. The Jordan Delta has been a source of success for the brand and now, they are right back with the Jordan Delta 2 which is loaded up with some React cushioning. New colorways of this sneaker continue to be revealed and now, the brand is showing off a model that is meant to be a women's exclusive.

This colorway is mostly made with some tan tones on the top, all while orange and blue are thrown in on the tongue and the midsole to add some contrast. These colors all come together extremely nicely and it makes for a unique offering that should appeal to a broad audience. This sneaker can be worn either on the court or in a more casual setting, which certainly makes these a solid cop.

As for the release date, these should be hitting the market soon, for a price of $130 USD. As always stay tuned to HNHH as we continue to bring you all of the latest sneaker news.

Image via Nike

