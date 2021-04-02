Jordan Brand continues to be one of the biggest entities in the world when it comes to sneakers and that will not be changing anytime soon. Over the years, the brand has delivered a plethora of classic silhouettes and in 2021, they have been able to provide sneakerheads with some impressive offerings. This Summer, those offerings are only going to get better and today, they officially showed off what they have in store for the warmer months.

In the images below, you can see a plethora of models that we have already reported on. For instance, the Air Jordan 1 will be receiving four new colorways including "Metallic Purple," "Shadow 2.0," "Hyper Royal," and "Light Fusion Red." From there, we have a dope "Rust Pink" Air Jordan 3, an "Oreo" Air Jordan 4, "Electric Green" Air Jordan 6, "Flint" Air Jordan 7, and even a "Columbia" Air Jordan 11 Low. Add in a "Gym Red" Air Jordan 13 for good measure and you have yourself an incredible lineup.

The release dates for these models have not yet been announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of that information. In the meantime, let us know which of these colorways is your favorite, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

