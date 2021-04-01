Travis Scott's Nike and Air Jordan collaborations have taken the sneaker world by storm and it doesn't seem like he has any intentions of slowing down, anytime soon. For instance, it was revealed just a short while ago that a brand new Air Jordan 6 would be dropping called "British Khaki." This model is unquestionably a Cactus Jack model, and over the past few weeks, numerous teasers have hit the internet. Now, GOAT has come through with official images, and even a release date.

As you can see in the photos below, the shoe is covered in Khaki suede, all while the midsole and outsole have some glow-in-the-dark vibes. From there, you can see some red used throughout the upper to provide some subtle highlights. There is Cactus Jack branding on the bottom of the shoe, as well as on the back heel of the right sneaker. These elements come together to create a dope new Travis Scott AJ6 that will have sneakerheads flocking to the SNKRS App in short order.

For those who want to cop, the release date has been set for April 29th although you can expect these to be very limited. Let us know what you think about the new colorway, in the comments section below.

Image via GOAT

