Nike and Jordan Brand have become increasingly obsessed with flight and space travel over the past year so it only makes sense that they would start making whole silhouettes based around it. Recently, the Jordan Aerospace 720 was unveiled to the world and so far, it looks to be quite impressive. The first colorway to be shown off was white, red, and black but now, it seems as though Jordan Brand is coming through with a "Rookie of the Year" model.

This colorway was recently featured on the Air Jordan 1 High OG and is no being placed on this new model. The shoe is predominantly made out of white upper with brown and black highlights placed all the way throughout. What makes this shoe interesting is that it looks a lot like a space boot which makes a lot of sense considering the name. This could be one of the most intriguing silhouettes of 2020 so be on the lookout for new colorways.

According to Sneaker News, there is no release date in sight for these but stay tuned as more information will surely come to light in the not so distant future. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike