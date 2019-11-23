Space travel has been a theme that Jordan Brand and Nike have been exploring quite a bit lately. Multiple shoes have been given some space-inspired colorways and now it appears as though Jumpman wants to make a shoe that is completely based on the look of a spacesuit. Today, Twitter user @US_11 came through with three images of a brand new silhouette that is currently being called the Jordan Aerospace 720.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe seems to have an upper similar to that of the Air Jordan 34, while the midsole is made of the Nike Air Max 720's bulky unit. Not to mention, the first colorway being shown off so far is a familiar "Bred" model that is mostly white with black and red highlights.

At first glance, the shoe looks futuristic and would go perfectly well with a similarly-colored spacesuit. While this chunky aesthetic might not be for everyone, this could certainly become one of the most interesting sneakers of 2020. Unfortunately, we don't have any more information aside from these preliminary photos.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest info. Let us know in the comments below what you think and if you would ever cop.