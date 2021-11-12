Just a few weeks ago, a bombshell report came out about former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. It was revealed that Gruden had been sending e-mails to former Washington Football Team GM Bruce Allen while Gruden was working at ESPN in 2011. At the time, Gruden was using homophobic and racist language that even took aim at members of the NFLPA, as well as the league's commissioner Roger Goodell.

The contents of the e-mails were not good and Gruden had to end up leaving his job with the Raiders, as a result. Since that time, Gruden has been quite cryptic about how he feels on the matter, claiming that at some point, the truth will get out.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Now, it has been revealed that Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Roger Goodell. According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Gruden feels as though the league targeted him through a “malicious and orchestrated campaign." Gruden truly believes the league wanted to ruin him and they used these e-mails as an excuse to get him out of the league forever.

It is certainly quite the allegation to make, and it remains to be seen how this case is going to evolve over the coming weeks. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NFL world.