Jon Connor Drops Off New "SOS" Album

Ever since making a major impression on Dr. Dre's Compton album, former Aftermath signee Jon Connor has steadily grown into a fan favorite. It's easy to understand why, seeing as he's at once musically versatile and a formidable lyricist, a combination that manifests quite nicely over the course of his brand new eighteen-track album SOS.

While Connor previously dropped off three singles -- "Infinity," "The Pain," and "Q Love, -- none of them appear on SOS. For the most part, the album is made up of entirely original material, with plenty of guest appearances lining the ranks. Kelly Price, Michigan, Kid Vishis, DJ Paul, Jarren Benton, Locksmith, Dizzy Wright, Termanology, and many more are but a few of the names joining Connor on his latest effort.

Despite the project featuring an abundance of features, SOS remains Jon Connor's show. Hard-hitting banger "The Code" finds him spazzing over a hard-hitting instrumental, while "Thank You" serves as an inspirational introduction to the show. "The Break Up" song reveals a more vulnerable side to the rapper, while "The Procedure" once again finds him obliterating a beat with savage double-time flows. If you count yourself a Jon Connor fan, or are simply hoping to discover a new artist that checks a variety of boxes, look no further than SOS.