Todd Phillips' highly-anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à deux, has been given a release date in the fall of 2024. The film is also reportedly set to begin production this December with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his lead role.

In addition to Phoenix, it has been reported that Lady Gaga is in talks to join the film. Although it has not been specified what role she would take on, it's been theorized that she could play a version of Harley Quinn. Quinn works as the Joker's psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum mental institution before falling in love with him and becoming his partner in crime. "Folie à deux" is a reference to a medical term pertaining to a mental disorder that affects two or more people.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Gaga's character would exist entirely separate from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who is included in other films from DC.

While plot details have been kept under wraps, reports have described the movie as a musical.

The first Joker was released in October 2019 to critical and commercial success. Phoenix's portrayal in particular was lauded, which resulted in him winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The cast also featured Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and more.

Joker: Folie à deux is scheduled to hit theaters on October 24, 2024.





