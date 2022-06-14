Lady Gaga is reportedly in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the highly anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 film, Joker. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Gaga would likely play Harley Quinn.

Additionally, it's rumored that Joker 2 will be a musical of sorts, which would make sense considering the casting of one of the world's biggest singers.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The report comes after Phillips recently shared a picture of himself showing a script titled Joker: Folie à Deux to Phoenix. While Phoenix has not signed on to star in the film as of yet, he is reportedly "deep into" contract negotiations. The first film earned him the Oscar award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Taking clear inspiration from Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, Joker is a dark take on the DC Comic, Batman: The Killing Joke. The film grossed over $1 billion at the box office, becoming the first R-rated film to do so.

Similar to Phoenix's portrayal of the Joker not having an effect on Jared Leto's take on the character, Gaga's Harley Quinn would exist entirely separate from Margot Robbie's character.

Phillips has worked with Gaga before, serving as a producer on the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, which also starred Bradley Cooper.

Check out Phillips' recent picture of the script for Joker: Folie à Deux below





