Todd Phillips is such a big fan of Joaquin Phoenix that he’s already open to doing a sequel to the upcoming Joker film. Phillips told Total Film Magazine “One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week. There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.” It’s no surprise Phoenix was able to impressive Phillips. Joaquin Phoenix is one of the best acting working today and shined alongside other great directors such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Spike Jonze

While there has yet to be any official talk of a sequel to the R-rated film, it certainly seems like Todd Philips has done some brainstorming of his own. If Joker lives up the hype and ends up being a box office success, we might just see a follow-up. With a release date set for October 4th, 2019, it won’t be long until fans get a chance to see how Phoenix and Phillips handle their take on the Dark Knight’s arch-nemesis. Check out the official trailer for the film below.